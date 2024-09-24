Hassan Ayariga Promises One Constituency, One Music Studio

Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), has unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform Ghana’s music industry.

The 10-point policy, aimed at promoting artistic growth and economic development, promises to create platforms in each region to mentor up-and-coming musicians.

Hassan Ayariga’s vision, outlined during a recent policy statement, focuses on education, innovation, and investment.

“Our goal is to make Ghanaian music a significant contributor to the national economy,” he emphasized.

Hassan Ayariga’s plan begins with establishing modern musical schools, workshops, and training programs.

These institutions will focus on technical, creative, and business aspects of music, providing a solid foundation for emerging artists.

“We want to nurture talent from the grassroots level,” Ayariga explained.

“By investing in music education, we’ll create a pool of skilled musicians capable of competing globally.”

To expand Ghanaian music’s global reach, Ayariga’s policy encourages artists to leverage digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

This strategic move aims to increase royalties and exposure for local musicians.

“We must adapt to the digital age,” Ayariga stressed. “Our artists deserve fair compensation for their work.”

Hassan Ayariga plans to invest in high-quality recording studios across the country, ensuring Ghanaian music meets international production standards.

Collaborations between artists and top-tier producers will also be encouraged.

“Quality production is essential for global recognition,” Ayariga noted. “We’ll support our artists in producing world-class music.”

To protect artists’ intellectual property, Ayariga’s policy emphasizes copyright law enforcement and provides legal support for licensing, contracts, and royalties.

“Our artists deserve protection and fair compensation,” Ayariga asserted.

Promoting Ghanaian Music Globally

Ayariga’s plan includes using music as a tool for cultural diplomacy, promoting Ghanaian music through embassies, international festivals, and events.

“We’ll showcase Ghanaian music to the world,” Ayariga promised.

Private Sector Partnership

To fund these initiatives, Ayariga’s government will collaborate with private organizations, investors, and music industry stakeholders.

“We’ll work together to create opportunities for our artists,” Ayariga said.

One Constituency, One Musical Studio

Ayariga’s flagship promise is to establish at least one musical studio in each constituency. This ambitious initiative aims to empower young musicians and promote cultural diversity.

“Every constituency deserves a platform for artistic expression,” Ayariga emphasized.

-BY Daniel Bampoe