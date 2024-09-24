Akufo-Addo Grabs Global Citizen Award

In a grand ceremony held at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was honoured with the esteemed 2024 Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award.

This recognition is a testament to Akufo-Addo’s visionary leadership and Ghana’s growing influence on the global stage.

A Leader’s Legacy

President Akufo-Addo’s acceptance speech highlighted the resilience and strength of the Ghanaian people, whom he credited as the backbone of his leadership.

He emphasized the importance of international collaboration, stressing that no nation can tackle global challenges alone. This sentiment is reflected in his presidency, marked by a strong commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and expanding opportunities for Ghanaians.

A Call to Action

The Atlantic Council’s Global Citizen Award is not just a recognition of Akufo-Addo’s achievements but also a call to action.

He urged the international community to remain steadfast in confronting global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and terrorism.

Ghana’s Global Partnerships

President Akufo-Addo celebrated the strong relationship between Ghana and the United States, rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

He acknowledged the significant role this partnership has played in promoting human rights and the rule of law across Africa.

A New Wave of African Leadership

Akufo-Addo’s award is also a testament to the growing influence of African leaders on the global stage.

He praised President William Ruto of Kenya, who introduced him at the ceremony, as a representative of the new generation of African leadership that holds promise for the continent.

BY Daniel Bampoe