Mahama Raps NPP Members To Join NDC

In a surprise move, former President John Dramani Mahama has extended an olive branch to supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to put aside party loyalty and join forces with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the betterment of Ghana.

John Mahama’s call to action came during his campaign tour of the Ahafo Region, where he emphasized the NDC’s commitment to delivering development projects that benefit all Ghanaians, regardless of party affiliation.

“We provide equality and don’t discriminate based on who votes for us,” Mahama assured. “Everyone wants development, and the NDC is the only party that delivers it.”

Citing the NDC’s impressive track record in infrastructure development, Mahama highlighted the construction of colleges of education in 2015 as a shining example of the party’s dedication to national growth.

But Mahama’s message went beyond development.

He appealed to NPP supporters to break free from historical family affiliations and prioritize progress.

“Your grandparents, who were affiliated with the other party, are dead and gone,” Mahama said.

“You are the ones who are suffering now due to their hardships. So please let’s not vote because of family historical affiliation but rather a party, and someone like me, who will bring progress to our lives” Mahama stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe