Tema Police Assure Residents

Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II has assured the residents of Tema that the Police are in firm control of the security situation in the Metropolis.

According to him, the residents should go about their daily business without fear.

DCOP Sasraku gave the assurance when the Mayor of Tema, Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey paid a courtesy call on him as part of his tour of key institutions and stakeholders in the Metropolis.

He was accompanied by Alhaji Shehu Kadiri, Metropolitan Coordinating Director and other Officers of the Assembly.

On his part, Mr. Ashitey pledged his commitment to strengthen the existing collaboration between the Assembly and the Tema Police to ensure that the Port City remains very peaceful and secure.

He also called on the Community One Police Commander and the Tema Regional Commander of MTTD.