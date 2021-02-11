Tema Police Declare War On Land Guards

Tema Police Chief in a group photograph with the Chief of Kpone

THE TEMA Regional Police Command in the Greater Accra Region has declared war on land guards whose activities create insecurity in the area.

According to the police, the land guards who are often hired by dealers in real estate to terrorize land owners, as such dealers sell lands to multiple persons, are putting the lives of developers in danger thereby causing insecurity in the area.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, in a statement, assured the chiefs and people of adequate protection by the command to deal with numerous criminal cases associated with land disputes in the region.

According to him, it was time chiefs and traditional leaders differentiated between the criminal aspect of land disputes and those that needed to be settled by traditional councils.

He said the command would be hard on persons taking undue advantage of land disputes to perpetrate crime.

DCOP Sasraku II was reacting to some concerns raised by the Kpone Traditional Council on the growing rate of land and boundary disputes in the area when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief, Nii Tetteh Otu II.

The call by the commander was to officially introduce himself to the Kpone Overlord after assuming office sometime last year.

The regional commander later paid a working visit to the Kpone Katamansu District Assembly, where he was assured by the District Chief Executive, Solomon Tettey Appiah, of his office’s readiness to support the Command in any form to combat crime in the district.

The regional police commander also visited the B5 Group of Companies, one of the largest steel producing companies in the region, to ascertain for himself, security issues confronting them.

He also visited the Kpone and Dawhenya District Police Posts, where the commander interacted with both senior and junior police officers to have firsthand information on challenges facing their operations as well as their welfare.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema