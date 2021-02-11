Walker Walks Back To Olympics

Coach Annor Walker

Coach Annor Walker has resumed his duties as Great Olympics first-team head coach after being off for some time due to health reasons.

Walker supervised the team’s training on Tuesday at the LA Mac Dan Town.

It was his first time after several weeks out due to health reason.

Coach Walker has regained his health and Happy Sports understands he will resume his post as the first-team coach.

Coach Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram who have taken the mantle since his absence were also at the team’s training on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, confirmed to Happy Sports that Walker had resumed his duties as head coach.

“The job given to Preko and Attram has come to an end. It was the agreement we had with them. We have thanked them for the services rendered to the team during Walker’s absence. Walker will take over the job from them,” he said.

Walker is expected to name a new deputy coach.

Olympics are preparing to face Elmina Sharks on matchday 13 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Source: Happy 98.9FM