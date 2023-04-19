Tema SOS Gets TT Brothers’ Support

Officials of TT Brothers, mother rep. of the Village (in scarf) and some of the children pose with the items

Beverage manufacturing company, TT Brothers Limited has donated items worth thousands of Cedis to the Tema SOS.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of TT Brothers soft drinks, gallons of cooking oil and packs of T- Rolls.

Operations manager at TT Brothers, Shadrach Oko Tetteh, said the company defied the current economic situation to reach out to the home.

To him the gesture, which has become a permanent feature on the company’s calendar also forms part of his outfit’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mother of the Village, Madam Comfort Asamoah Brago, expressed appreciation to officials of TT Brothers for the continued support and appealed to other corporate entities to follow the donor’s shining example.