Ten Die In Binduri Convoy Attack

A military convoy escorting 140 civilians came under fire in Binduri on Monday, claiming three lives with one person injured.

The convoy was ​travelling from ​Bawku towards Bolga when unidentified assailants opened fire ⁠on it multiple times, the Ghana Armed Forces ​said in a statement.

The military repulsed the attack, resulting in the death of seven of the assailants.

The fatalities constitute another development in the longstanding conflict in Bawku occasioned by a protracted dispute between the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups over who can appoint a chief ​for the area.

The cycle of violence has ​resulted in more than 300 casualties since 2021, with the conflict ‌spreading ⁠beyond Bawku’s municipal boundaries into neighbouring Binduri.

The Interior Ministry imposed a nightly curfew in response to the attack.

Troops recovered a G3 automatic ​rifle, ⁠two filled magazines of 20 rounds each and 176 rounds of additional ammunition from a suspect who ⁠fled ​to a mosque.

Ten other suspects ​were arrested and are assisting with investigations, the military said.