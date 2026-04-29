Ten Die In Binduri Convoy Attack

A military convoy escorting 140 civilians came under fire in Binduri on Monday, claiming three lives with one person injured.
The convoy was travelling from Bawku towards Bolga when unidentified assailants opened fire on it multiple times, the Ghana Armed Forces said in a statement.
The military repulsed the attack, resulting in the death of seven of the assailants.
The fatalities constitute another development in the longstanding conflict in Bawku occasioned by a protracted dispute between the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups over who can appoint a chief for the area.
The cycle of violence has resulted in more than 300 casualties since 2021, with the conflict spreading beyond Bawku’s municipal boundaries into neighbouring Binduri.
The Interior Ministry imposed a nightly curfew in response to the attack.
Troops recovered a G3 automatic rifle, two filled magazines of 20 rounds each and 176 rounds of additional ammunition from a suspect who fled to a mosque.
Ten other suspects were arrested and are assisting with investigations, the military said.