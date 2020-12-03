Tennis Guru Clocks 80

The birthday celebrant with well wishers in a pose

Ghana Tennis Hall of famer, Ebenezer Odartey Annan, last Saturday celebrated his 80th birthday at the Accra Tennis Club.

The well attended event enjoyed substantial support from Mr. and Mrs. Mckorley, Roger Crawford, Ismaila Lamptey among others.

The birthday celebration was graced with a tournament at the Accra Lawn Tennis club. They played host to Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Tennis club. In the end, the visitors beat the home team 5-1 in the doubles.

Speaking after the event, Mrs. Abigail Mckorley told ghanatennis.org that “Coach has been the backbone of my family becoming tennis players.

“Coach convinced my family to build a tennis court and now the whole family loves the game. You can see the level of tennis my children are playing now. Celebrating him today is very much needed.”

Coach Annan expressed profound gratitude to the Mckorleys for their unflinching support.

Dignitaries present for the birthday celebration were the first Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) Chairman, Edmond Annan; current GTF President, Isaac Aboagye Duah; and the board members (Ato Desbordes, Ismaila Lamptey, Henry Boni and Dorcas Sowah).

Others were Tennis Foundation Ghana President Roger Crawford, Coach Tony Dove, Peter Annan, Chairman of Accra Lawn tennis club George Mills and Mrs. Abigail Mckoley of Beebies Company limited.