Tennis Star Gets Top Honour

Gina Asiedu-Ofei

Ghana’s tennis star and philanthropist, Gina Asiedu-Ofei, has been honoured at the 2023 edition of the African Community Service Award (ACSA) held at the Hilton Hotel, USA.

The honour was in recognition for her remarkable contributions to tennis, both in her native Ghana and across borders.

Gina, whose non-profit organisation, Bergins Outreach Inc. has over the years become a beacon of hope and change, impacting lives, has become synonymous with the empowerment of aspiring tennis players, fostering the love for the game while creating an inclusive environment.

Bergins has generously supplied tennis equipment to children and adults alike, igniting the fire of passion within their hearts, breaking down barriers and providing opportunities.

In a speech after receiving the award, she expressed gratitude to the ACSA for recognising her dedication through Bergins Outreach, indicating that her journey was fueled by her parents, Albert and Georgina Asiedu-Ofei’s legacy, which is a testament to the transformative power of sports and community service.

The Bergins Outreach, since its inception, has also retooled numerous tennis clubs across Ghana’s sixteen regions. It has donated equipment pieces, serving as a catalyst for the young and young-at-heart to embrace tennis.

Some of the beneficiaries include the Ho Tennis Club, St. Francis Tennis Academy, and Atomic Tennis Club, among others.

Gina’s dedication transcends geographical boundaries, leaving a lasting impact on aspiring players.

As she continues to serve as an emblem of philanthropy and tennis with her unwavering spirit, she is making the world a better place through the beautiful game of tennis.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke