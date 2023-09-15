Dogboe Dad Turns Chief

The new chief carried shoulder high

Ghanaian world title-winning boxing trainer, Paul Kofi Dogboe, has officially began a reign as head of the Klevia Clan of Anlo in the Volta Region following his installation as Torgbui Badu IV of Anyako few days ago.

Having undergone traditional rites at the sacred forest, Torgbui Badu IV was carried in a triumphant fashion as he danced on a palanquin made with three guns through the streets of Anyako to the Royal Badu family house where he will now be confined for seven days.

The peaceful installation ceremony is expected to be completed at the family outdooring on Saturday, September 16, at the Torgbui Badu family house in Anyako.

Torgbui Badu IV takes over after 17 years of vacancy, the elders and kingmakers having identified the former British Army officer to spearhead the traditional affairs of the Klevia clan.

The peaceful installation was with the wholehearted blessings of Torgbui Sri III of the Ewe Duk), Torgbui Agbesi Awusu II (Awadada of Anlo), Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VI (Dufia of Anyako), Torgbui Dukli Attipoe V and the Klevie clan, Torgbui Kposegi IV of Anyako Woeto, Mama Kekelifla I as well as Torgbui Bina (Regent of the Badu Royal house of Anyako).

“After 17 years of absence, the divine appointment by the Stool of the Royal Badu House, Klevia Clan has now finally been revealed,” noted a family statement.

“Now the Creator has spoken. Paul Kofi Dogboe from the Royal House of Torgbui Badu of Anyako, Volta Region, has emerged as Torgbui Badu IV,” it affirmed.

