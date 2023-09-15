Big League Bounces Back Today…Amid Potential Court Injunction

Kurt Okraku – GFA President

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, has affirmed that the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season commences as scheduled, starting this weekend amid reports of suspended Ashantigold notifying clubs of an impending court injunction on the league.

He emphasised the GFA’s commitment to making the league more substantial and better, asserting that they are undeterred by any potential injunction.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Addo expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in recent years, particularly regarding the GFA President (Kurt Okraku)’s initiatives to enhance the league’s quality. He stated, “I am very happy with what we have done so far. The initiative of the President is to make the league bigger and better. We can all see the evidence of these initiatives over the last four years.”

Continuing on the topic of potential legal challenges or court injunctions, the GFA Vice President remained unfazed. He acknowledged that everyone has the right to seek legal recourse if they believe their rights are being violated.

However, he emphasised the association’s unwavering focus on the broader objectives for Ghanaian football, stating, “I am just focused on the path and the level we want to push Ghana football to. For these things (court injunction), everybody has the right to go to court if they feel their rights are being infringed upon, but I’m not too worried about it. We remain focused on the bigger picture, and Isha Allah it will be well.”

The new Ghana Premier League season is set to kick off today with a game between Real Tamale United and Hearts of Oak.

Ghanasoccernet