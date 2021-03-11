Teqball Gets First Female Referee

Esther Boateng

Fast growing federation in the country, Teqball Federation Ghana, has launched an exciting new online education platform.

The platform has so far produced the first female Teqball referee in Esther Boateng, who has successfully completed the FITEQ Referee Course Level C (Online).

President of Teqball Federation of Ghana, Kofi Poku, has consequently stated that the initiative forms part of an effort to support the development of athletes, coaches and referees.

It is also to help continue building awareness of the world’s fastest-growing sport FITEQ.

“This platform, which is one of FITEQ’s innovations during the COVID-19 pandemic, is making it possible to prepare interested people across the world to play a key role in making Teqball accessible to Teqers.

“In Ghana, a few Teqball enthusiasts and even Teqers have taken the course,” a statement signed by Mr. Poku said.

Esther (Agogo, Ashanti Region), who was awarded a referee course Level C Certificate, having obtained an A+ score of 90 per cent, enters the sport’s book as the first female referee.

She has promised to give her best shot.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum