TEWU Pledges Loyalty

The Leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) have congratulated the Acting Director General (DG) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah, on his appointment.

The National President of TEWU, Mr. Ambrose Kwadjodza, who announced this on behalf of the leadership, also pledged to work with the new administration for the betterment of education in the country.

Mr. Ambrose Kwadjodza announced this last Friday when he led the leadership of TEWU to pay a courtesy call on the new DG at the Headquarters of GES in Accra.

The leadership of TEWU used the occasion to highlight a few of their pressing needs that require urgent action from GES, and appealed to Dr. Nkansah to speedily address these challenges.

The Ag. Director General commended TEWU for the visit and assured them of his commitment to facilitate and address the issues they discussed.

“I am here to work with all of you and I can assure you that I will facilitate and advocate to ensure that all the challenges facing the various pre-tertiary schools are addressed,” he said.

Again, Dr. Nkansah assured them of his readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders in the education space towards the development of education, which serves a catalyst for national development.

Other TEWU executives who accompanied the President were Mr. Charles Kofi Osei, Deputy General Secretary, Mr. Amaning Kwarteng, Association of Educational Accountants Executive Member and TEWU member among others.