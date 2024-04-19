TGMA Unveils Nominees For New Categories

Robert Klah, PRO of Charterhouse

Three new award categories and their nominees have been announced by Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The categories include Audio Engineer of the Year, Best Video Director, and Producer of the Year.

Following the announcement of the TGMA board that Amerado’s song ‘Kwaku Ananse’ has been added to the Most Popular Song of the Year category, these fresh additions have also been made.

The TGMA board observed that it had given more thought to the remix version of ‘Kweku Ananse’ than to the original version while making its nomination.

The original ‘Kweku Ananse’ song by Amerado was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year category, the board said in a press release on April 16.

It claimed that before being made public, these additional categories went through a thorough vetting process to guarantee correctness.

Six producers including Kuami Eugene and Killbeatz are competing for the Producer of the Year title, which honours a producer’s hit tracks from the previous year.

A few of Ghana’s top directors, who have collaborated with artistes such as Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and others, are also nominated for Best Director Award.

According to Robert Klah, Head of Communications at Charterhouse, the nominees for the Unsung Artiste of the Year category are Kasar, Lali X Lola, Keeny Ice, Kwesi Amewuga, Seven Kizs, and Alaptawan.

This comes after the board conducted a review in response to a petition by Amerado and other artistes regarding several inaccuracies and omissions in the TGMA nominees list.

By George Clifford Owusu