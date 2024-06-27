The Church Of Jesus Christ, Ga Mantse Renovate School

Elder S. Gifford Neilsen (L) and Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (R) in a handshake

The Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools in Adabraka has been transformed following a refurbishment project funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in collaboration with the Ga Mantse Foundation.

The renovated school was officially commissioned in a ceremony that marked the realisation of a vision set forth by Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council,

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, Africa West Area President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed his joy in seeing the project come to fruition.

“We are honoured to support this vital initiative that will impact the lives of many children in this community.

“Education is the cornerstone of a bright future, and we are committed to helping provide the resources needed for these children to succeed,” Elder Nielsen stated.

He added that successful completion of the Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools renovation is ample proof of the power of collaboration and the impact of community-driven initiatives.

Elder Nielsen was confident that as the students and teachers of the school step into their new and improved environment, the foundation has been laid for a brighter educational future in Adabraka.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said it was a day of great delight seeing the advancement of education through enhanced infrastructure. “This is consistent with our agenda to make education accessible to all Ghanaians,” he noted.

The project, which began on August 2, 2021, during the King’s 50th birthday, stemmed from his commitment to enhancing the educational infrastructure for the children in his community. Instead of a lavish birthday celebration, the King chose to spend the day with the students of the Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools. Shocked by the dilapidated state of the school, he pledged to renovate it to provide a conducive learning environment.

The journey to the renovation began with the formation of a committee led by Ekow Spio Garbrah – an alumnus of the school – who worked tirelessly alongside the Municipal Chief Executive of Korley Klottey, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Ga Mantse Foundation, and various other stakeholders.

Their combined efforts led to the sod-cutting ceremony on May 10, 2023, and the commencement of construction shortly thereafter.

Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, lauded the collaborative efforts that made the renovation possible.

“This is the most dramatic transformation of any school I have personally witnessed. The refurbishment of this school will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on our children’s education and future prospects,” Dr. Rawlings remarked.

The Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools now features a newly built library with over 2,000 books and a state-of-the-art ICT centre with 40 fully installed computers. The project included the renovation of the 12-unit Mantse Tackie Tawiah block, the 6-unit Liberty Avenue block, the Mantse Tackie Tawiah KG block, and the Liberty Avenue ICT laboratory and office.

Additionally, a new astro turf football pitch with a 60-seater spectator stand, an 8-seater toilet facility with urinals and girls’ changing rooms, and a 100-seater canteen have been constructed.

A 20-seater toilet facility was also renovated. The school’s perimeter was upgraded with a new fence wall, improved drainage, new pavements, landscaping, a new security post, and an upgraded entrance.

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, said the renovation is just the beginning. “I have many more dreams for the Ga State, and with the continued support of our development partners, we will achieve them. Every child deserves the opportunity to receive quality education and realise their full potential,” the king affirmed.

A Daily Guide Report