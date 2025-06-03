The Festival Of Sacrifice: Sufi Perspective

You shall observe the complete rites of Hajj and Umrah for God. If you are prevented, you shall send an offering, and do not resume cutting your hair until your offering has reached its destination. If you are ill or suffering a head injury (and must cut your hair), you shall expiate by fasting, giving to charity, or performing another form of worship. During the normal Hajj, if you break the state of Ihram (sanctity) between `Umrah and Hajj, you shall expiate by offering an animal sacrifice. If you cannot afford it, you shall fast three days during Hajj and seven when you return home — this completes ten — provided you do not live at the Sacred Masjid. You shall observe God and know that God is strict in enforcing retribution. Qur’an 2:196

They ask you about the phases of the moon. Say, “They provide a timing device for the people and determine the time of Hajj.” It is not righteous to beat around the bush; righteousness is attained by upholding the commandments and by being straightforward. You shall observe God that you may succeed. Qur’an 2:189

Hajj, or pilgrimage to Makkah, is one of the five tenets of Islam and is compulsory for every Muslim.

Among the fundamental rituals of Hajj are: wearing the Ihram or white garment — a special dress code signifying the entry into a spiritual state for the duration of Hajj; circumambulation around the Ka’ba, the Sacred House of Allah, seven times; walking between Safa and Marwa; standing at the Mount of Arafat before sunset on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah; spending two or three days at Mina; stoning the devil for three days; spending one night at Muzdalifah; and shaving the head (or trimming the hair), depending on the type of Hajj one chooses.

There are additional rituals for those who wish to maximize the spiritual benefits of being in the two holy cities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to earn greater rewards from Allah.

On the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims around the world converge, just like on Eid-ul-Fitr, to pray and sacrifice various types of animals as a show of appreciation to the Almighty Allah. This time, however, the appreciation is symbolic, commemorating the Almighty Allah’s special gift to humanity in response to the ultimate willingness of one of His servants, Prophet Abraham, to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. This is the meaning of Eid-ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice.

Prophet Abraham (may Allah be pleased with him) was presented with a ram by Allah through Angel Gabriel as a replacement or substitute for his son. Hence, the obligation on every able Muslim to sacrifice one of the prescribed animals.

I would like to highlight the significance of the sacrifice and why it remains necessary more than 3,000 years after the passing of Prophet Abraham (AS).

Drawing inspiration from the words of Ebrahim Kaloo in his article titled “Eid ul-Adha – The True Meaning of Sacrifice According to Islam”, he stated: “The significance of Eid ul-Adha lies in its spiritual, social, and humanitarian aspects. Here are some of the most important things that we Muslims are meant to learn from this commemoration.

Obedience And Submission

Eid ul-Adha serves as a reminder of the importance of obeying God’s commandments. It emphasizes the virtues of submission and surrender to the will of God, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

Faith and Trust

Eid ul-Adha highlights the trust and faith that Muslims should have in God’s plan. It is a time to reflect on one’s faith and reaffirm the belief that God is the ultimate provider and protector.

Sacrifice and Generosity

‍The festival commemorates the act of sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim. Muslims mark this event by sacrificing an animal, typically a sheep, goat, cow, or, where available, a camel.

This sacrifice symbolizes their willingness to give up something dear to them for the sake of God.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts:

One-third for the family

One-third for relatives and friends

One-third for those in need and less fortunate

This act of generosity is intended to promote social cohesion, compassion, and the spirit of sharing with others.

Unity And Community‍

Eid ul-Adha brings together families, friends, and communities. Muslims gather for congregational prayers, visit one another’s homes, exchange greetings, and share meals. The celebration aims to strengthen the bonds of kinship, foster a sense of belonging, and promote unity among Muslims.

Charity And Welfare‍

Another important aspect of Eid ul-Adha is its emphasis on helping those in need, a value often highlighted in religious teachings. Muslims are encouraged to donate to charitable causes and support the less fortunate, especially during this festive occasion. The distribution of sacrificial meat to those experiencing poverty ensures that everyone can share in the joy and celebration of Eid.

Eid ul-Adha serves as a reminder of the values of faith, sacrifice, generosity, and community. It promotes spiritual growth, strengthens social ties, and encourages Muslims to contribute to the well-being of society, particularly the underprivileged’.

As a Sufi Muslim, I find some perspectives from Sufi teachers on the deeper and spiritual meaning of the symbolic sacrifice by Prophet Abraham (AS) to be especially worthy of sharing:

‘From a Sufi perspective, Eid al-Adha, the “Feast of Sacrifice”, is not merely a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son, but also a profound symbolic act representing the purification of the self and the ultimate surrender to God’s will. It is a time for inner reflection, spiritual growth, and a deeper connection with the Divine.

Sufis interpret the sacrifice of the animal as a metaphor for the sacrifice of one’s ego, desires, and attachments to the material world.

Just as Prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son, Sufis strive to “sacrifice” their own worldly desires and attachments in order to embrace a more spiritual path.

Sufis believe that by consciously working to purify the self and surrender to God’s will, individuals can experience significant spiritual growth and transformation.

This process of transformation is seen as a continuous journey, with Eid al-Adha serving as a powerful reminder to remain focused on the path of spiritual enlightenment.

In essence, from a Sufi perspective, Eid al-Adha is not just a holiday, but an opportunity for deep spiritual reflection and transformation. It is a time to contemplate the true meaning of sacrifice, to embrace the love and mercy of God, and to strive toward a more spiritual and meaningful life’.

In conclusion, it is the belief of every Sufi Muslim that the struggle against one’s ego and attachment to worldly possessions holds far greater significance than the symbolic act of animal sacrifice.

At the end of the Hajj rituals, every pilgrim is expected to have drawn closer to Allah and to reflect on the daily struggles that define and distinguish us as individuals. The performance of the Hajj rituals serves as a powerful reminder of our shared human nature, our origin and our end from the cradle to the grave.

As the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “Allah does not look at your shape, appearance, or property, but at your hearts and deeds.” (Muslim)

The writer is an eminent member and chairman of the finance and fundraising committee of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council (GARPC), the National Peace Council of Ghana (NPC). He is also an ADR, Human Rights and Islamic Affairs Consultant.

Source: Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman