The Lord Is My Shepherd • Says Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey

The heightened security at the Alajo Astro Turf was the result of a petition sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare about possible breaches of order at the venue of last Saturday’s primary at the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

In the end, it went well and a triumphant Greater Accra Regional Minister had cause to remark, “The Lord Is My Shepherd” after he was declared winner of the polls.

He beat his opponent Moses Abor by polling 594, representing 64.29%. Moses Abor, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, polled 326, representing 35.28%. There were four spoilt ballots out of the 924 valid votes cast.

The regional minister expressed gratitude to delegates and Moses Abor for his attempt.

Moses Abor, on his part, congratulated the regional minister and promised to put every difference aside for the sake of an NPP victory. “NPP first,” he was heard saying.

As he walked away, the regional minister was overheard telling an Assistant Commissioner of Police, “as you saw was there any breach?” Of course there was none and the senior police officer smiled as the regional minister expressed gratitude to him and his officers for their service at the venue of the polls.

By A.R. Gomda