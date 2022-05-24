The University of Cape Coast Launches Diaspora Education Summit

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Rosemond Boohene, has charged African leaders to create the necessary platforms needed to ensure the rapid socio-economic development of its people.

Prof. Boohene praised President Akufo-Addo for his foresight in championing this agenda with the celebration of the Year of Return in 2019 bringing the global African community togetherI Ghana.

She was speaking at the launch of the All African Diaspora Education Summit ( ADES 2022) at the University of Cape Coast scheduled for 19th- 24th September 2022.

The President of Cosumnes River College at Sacramento, California USA, in his remarks via zoom, assured the host University that hundreds of scholars, researchers, and students from the African Diaspora are expected to travel to Ghana to participate in the conference and charged all present to prepare to discuss pertinent issues bothering education of the Black child.

Nana Kwamina Kra II, Rector of the Obokese University of Excellence expressed the need for Political leaders and traditional authorities to throw their weight behind this very important summit to help begin the conversation on finding lasting hommade solutions.

The Special Guest of honor Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area, and the Board Chairman of Ghana Chieftaincy Awards assured the Diaspora on behalf of the chiefs and people of Ghana of a very warm welcome to the country.

Nana Obokese Ampah, the Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area and the Board Chairman of the Obokese Foundation in his remarks encouraged the Ghanaian youth to use the opportunity created by the summit to forge mutually beneficial relationships with their counterparts in the diaspora.

The All African Diaspora Education Summit is a collaborative effort between the University of Cape Coast, The African American Male Education Development & Network, and the Obokese Foundation.

By George Clifford Owusu