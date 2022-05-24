Kotoko Coach Sure Of League Title

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko Coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, is confident his side will be home and dry despite their recent struggle.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 0-1 to visiting Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi, courtesy an 80th minute Kelvin Obeng’s strike.

That has cut short their wide lead to just six points, with five games remaining.

Notwithstanding the defeat, the coach still believes the title is within their reach, and need just two wins to clinch the crown.

He said in a post match press conference that, “Mathematically, we need seven points, of course realistically two wins will hand us the title against the backdrop that we have dropped points.”

He added, “I am confident that we will win the league. Things are not happening the way we expect it, we don’t have consistency with regards to our defense.”

Kotoko need two wins from their last five games against Medeama SC, Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks, Accra Lions and Ashgold to wrap up the league win.

BY Kofi Owusu Aduonum