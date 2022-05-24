Conte Coy About Spurs Stay

Antonio Conte has refused to confirm he will stay on as Tottenham head coach despite securing Champions League football next season, citing a need for talks with the club’s hierarchy over their summer plans.

Spurs sealed fourth spot with a 5-0 win at relegated Norwich City on Premier League’s final day.

Earlier in the season, Conte had openly questioned his suitability for the job, as Tottenham’s top-four hopes appeared to be fading, but Spurs won eight of their last 11 matches to overhaul Arsenal and reach Europe’s premier club competition.

Sources have told ESPN that Conte is seeking as many as six summer signings in an ambitious overhaul aiming to turn Tottenham into Premier League title contenders, and will sit down with Chairman Daniel Levy and Managing Director Fabio Paratici in a few days to discuss their transfer strategy.

“I am under contract until next summer; you know very well I signed for one year and seven months. I enjoyed a lot, my time in Tottenham, because for me it was a big challenge to come in during the season,” he said.

“You know very well that I am a person who has ambition. I like to fight for something important; I like to fight to lift a trophy. For me, this is a trophy, and I am very happy. And then we will see.

“You have to be very calm before speaking, because now [there are] a lot of emotions in my mind, my heart. For this reason it would be very good to rest, and then have a good meeting with the club to find the best possible solution,” Conte stated.

Conte has won league titles in Italy and England, but claimed finishing fourth was one of his biggest successes as a manager.

“I have to be honest, I think it [finishing fourth] is one of the most important achievements in my career,” he added.