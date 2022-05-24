Landslide At Kasoa Toobooth

File photo

Information reaching DGN Online indicated that there has been a landslide on the stretch of the Kasoa-Accra highway around the toll booth.

This situation is due to the heavy downpour which started on Monday evening till Tuesday morning.

The Assemblymember for Tuba Electoral Area, Nartey Dawod Kwetsu who confirmed the incident on 3FM said the area needs urgent attention to resolve the issue.

According to him, the situation has caused heavy vehicular traffic on the Kasoa-Accra highway as vehicles could not move to their various destinations.

He further pleaded with the NADMO to come in otherwise it will be a big blow to them since the area is busy with vehicles coming from Cape Coast, and Takoradi, among others.

More soon…

BY Daniel Bampoe