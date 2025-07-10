The WIT School Achieves Pearson Edexcel Accreditation

Mr. Gideon Kodo

THE WIT School has been officially accredited and certified as a Pearson Edexcel International School. This was announced by the Co-Director of the School, Gideon Kodo, at the 4th Annual Graduation and Awards ceremony held recently.

In his address, Mr. Kodo, stated that the school which began in June 2018 at the ANC Mall, with one student and today nurturing nearly 100 curious minds, is a testament to what shared vision and dedication can accomplish.

He said the recognition affirms the school’s commitment to delivering globally benchmarked, high-quality education and opens exciting academic pathways for learners.

Looking ahead, he made known that the school is preparing to open a new campus for the Primary and Middle School, providing more space, resources, and innovation for deeper learning. “And beyond that, we are actively working toward our ultimate dream: to build and relocate to a permanent, purpose-built campus—a home that reflects our values, vision, and global ambitions.”

Mr. Kodo called on parents and stakeholders to recommend The WIT School to other families who are searching for a nurturing, forward thinking school.

“We encourage you to kindly continue to the WIT Education Fund (WEF), our scholarship initiative empowering bright but underprivileged children who enter our doors each year. We know and trust that you will continue to support us in our ongoing efforts to help us achieve these shared dreams,” he mentioned.

The 2025 graduating class celebrated six students from the Upper Dolphins to Orcas, and seven students from the Orcas to Grade One making a total of 13 graduates.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke