There Is No Love In The Music Industry – Stegue

Stegue

Ghanaian artiste and songwriter, Singjay Stegue, has slammed the Ghanaian music industry with claims that there is no love in it.

According to the singer, the issue of no love in the local music industry is one of the biggest challenges he faces in the industry.

Credited with a number of songs which include ‘Girls Like You’, Stegue mentioned that love does not exist in the local industry unlike other countries where industry players support each other.

In his recent video, Stegue who is hopeful of making it big on various music platforms, indicated that the Ghanaian music industry which is refusing to progress is full of hatred, adding that instead of the industry players collaborating with each other to meet the challenges ahead, they rather find themselves competing with each other in this small space, which has not benefitted the industry.

The artiste, who recently released the visuals for his song titled ‘No Love’ a single off his debut EP ‘Xpensive Style’, in a tweet stated, “There is no love in the Ghana music industry, let’s not forget that at the end it is us against the world.”

Stegue is hopeful of being the latest addition to the list of artistes who are yet to make a major breakthrough onto the music scene. He is also one of the talented artistes Ghana should keep a close eye on.

The young artiste believes in his talent and abilities, and so does not want to limit himself to just one genre of music. He believes he is a versatile artiste and can do any type of genre.

He has shared the same stage with top artistes such as King Promise, Kelvyn Boy and a host of others.

His highly anticipated music project dubbed, ‘Songs For The Deaf’, is expected to be released this year.