David Prah Is TVET Deputy DG

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed David Prah, a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Specialist, Competence-Based Training (CBT) Expert, and a seasoned academic as the Director-General of the newly established Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service (Ghana TVET Service).

With experience in the TVET sector spanning two decades, the Eastern Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, David Prah, comes to his new position with a lot of experiences in the TVET Sector having worked as a Senior Lecturer at the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong Akuapem and a Part-Time Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast and the University of Education, Winneba, for more than fifteen years at Certificates, Bachelor’s and Master’s level.

He has been a TVET Competency-Based Training Visiting Facilitator/Lecturer at the University of Education, Kumasi Campus, now Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development.

He was the Quality Assurance Coordinator for the then Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), now Commission for TVET, with the key responsibilities of ensuring compliance from Training Providers and quality TVET delivery through Competency-Based Training (CBT).

Mr. Prah also worked as the Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and subsequently moved to the National Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as its Director of Corporate Affairs.

He then went to National Service Scheme (NSS) as the Director of Public Affairs before he was appointed as the Senior Government and Public Relations Officer at the Volta River Authority (VRA) in Charge of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project.

The trained teacher from the Akrokerri Teacher Training College holds a Master of Philosophy Degree from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Education, Winneba.

