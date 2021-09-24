Thief Raids BOST Office

The offices of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Limited have been raided by a suspected thief, DGN Online has gathered.

A suspect who was well dressed as staff of the oil firm stormed the Dzorwolu of the company in Accra and made away with electrical gadgets and appliances including several laptops.

Confirming the incident, in a statement issued by the company dated September 23, 2021 said the case has been reported to the police for investigation.

“We are hereby calling on the general public to help identify and arrest this dangerous character for prosecution and retrieval of the stolen assets.

“He poses a danger to the larger society when left free to roam freely out there.

Please call the Police or contact BOST on: 030 277 5497 or 030 277 0546 if you have any information regarding this individual.

Thank you.”

By Vincent Kubi