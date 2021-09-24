‘Missing’ Takoradi ‘Pregnant’ Woman Husband, Mother Grabbed As Suspects

Information available to DGN Online indicates that mother of Josephine Paynin Mensah, the supposed missing woman in Takoradi and husband, Michael Simons have been picked up by the Western Regional Police Command in connection with alleged staged kidnapping incident.

They are assisting police with investigations over conspiracy and deceit of public officer charges.

However, the identity of the third suspect is yet to be known but unconfirmed information indicates that the third suspect was health officer.

Meanwhile, Josephine Mensah together with her mother are under 24-hour police guard at a health facility.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service said the suspects have all given statements to the police.

Police announced that four persons including the supposed pregnant woman at the centre of the drama, Josephine Paynin Mensah have been arrested by police in the Western Region in connection with the alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping at Takoradi.

The suspects are believed to have conspired with the woman to raise false alarm and deceit public officers over alleged kidnapping case in Takoradi.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service dated September 23, 2021 and signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, indicated that police have decided to treat the woman as a suspect in the case.

According to him, police have no interest to be bias and concoct stories about the young lady but they basing their case on what medical doctors told them.

“The woman and mother are at the Aixm Government Hospital and anyone who want to see them can go there but they cannot come out now. Also, Nothing stops the police from conducting another test at the apex health facility in the country that is Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital if the family insist.

He said the status of the woman has changed from victim to suspect and she is under detention at the Axim Government Hospital.

Josephine who was claimed to be nine months pregnant was reported missing after she allegedly left home on Thursday, September 16, for a dawn walk in Takoradi but did not return.

Her photos had been in circulation on social media with an appeal to the public to help find her.

The supposed 9-month-old pregnant woman who went missing was found around Axim in the Western Region on September 21, 2021 after almost a week of disappearance.

However, recounting her ordeal in writing, Josephine said she delivered on the day she went missing and said she was also kidnapped.

However, preliminary investigations base on opinion of medical experts they are relying on as part of their investigations revealed that Josephine Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examinations by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital.

In the course of investigations, the victim reportedly mentioned European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital she attended for her antenatal reviews and assessment. However, medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.

By Vincent Kubi