2 Jailed 31 Years Each For Robbery

The Kumasi Circuit Court Two has sentenced two persons to 31 years each in hard labour for robbing three people at knife point at Asokore Mampong in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Evans Alhassan, 25, and Mohammed Yussif, 19, both pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The Court presided over by Patricia Amponsah, however, found them guilty and sentenced them to 25 years on count one and 31 years on count two, but the sentence would run concurrently.

Police Chief Inspector Michael Koole, prosecuting, told the court that two of the complainant’s, Frank Agyemang Adu-Poku and his girlfriend, Benedicta Adutwumwaa had just returned from a short outing at about 2100 hours on July 2, 2021.

Unknown to them, Alhassan and Yussif had already taken position in their house and immediately attacked them upon their arrival.

Yussif who was wielding a knife stabbed Adu-Poku in the left hand and chest after which they seized two mobile phones and a cash of GHC2,000 from the complainants.

The accused persons then marched them into the room where they found Eunice Darko and robbed her of two mobile phones before leaving the house.

Prosecution said Adu-Poku was rushed to the hospital for medical attention and a formal complaint lodged at the Police Station.

Alhassan who was arrested during investigation admitted the offence in his caution statement and led the Police to pick up Yussif from his hideout.

The two, according to Chief Inspector Koole, led them to arrest one Owusu Afriyie and David Ayabu at Agogo and Adum PZ respectively for buying the phones from them.

