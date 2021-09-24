Wife Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Spouse

Agona Swedru District Police Command has arrested one Joyce Okyere, for hitting her husband, Francis Efrim with a wood leading to his death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong Serwaah, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

Giving an account of the incident, she said about 7:40am on Tuesday, September 21, the police received a report that a woman had hit her husband with a wood and proceeded to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital where Mr Efrim had been taken for treatment.

She indicated that the police found Mr. Efrim who had been pronounced dead on arrival by a Medical Doctor, on a stretcher.

DSP Oppong, said a deep cut was found on his forehead when the body of the deceased was carefully examined.

The body has been deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the suspect also known as Esi Atta, was in police custody assisting with investigations, DSP Oppong added.

GNA