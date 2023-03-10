Thousands Attend 2023 Sunset Music Festival

Thousands of Ghanaian music fans from all walks of life last Saturday, March 4, thronged the Alora Beach Resort in Laboma Beach, Accra, to participate in this year’s edition of Sunset Music Festival.

The music festival attracted showbiz personalities such as Hollywood actor and comedian Michael Blackson, and the organisers were able to transform the show into a ‘must see’ event on the entertainment calendar in and around Accra.

Organised by WatsUp TV in partnership with Sky Music, the event featured celebrated disc jockeys (DJs) who thrilled music fans with various danceable music such as hiphop, dancehall, amapiano, afrobeat among others.

It witnessed performances from some of the celebrated DJs such as DJ Rock-E, DJ Toyor, DJ Sly, DJ Raya, Ken & Seth and VJ Scaro among others, who gave off their best to warm up the crowd for a more thrilling performance from DJ Sky, the headline artiste for the show.

During his stage performance, DJ Sky took his fans on a journey into the recent past, entertaining them with a good number of hit songs.

He was fantastic on stage, as he got the entire attention of the crowd, especially the ladies who danced along with him throughout his entire performance.

The night featured a variety of interactive art pieces, and other entertaining diversions in addition to the music.