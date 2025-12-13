Thousands Bid Emotional Farewell To Daddy Lumba

Highlife legend, Nana Acheampong (2 L) at the funeral ground

Thousands of mourners from across Ghana and beyond have converged at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi this morning to witness the final funeral rites of celebrated highlife icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

After months of legal tussles and family disagreements that delayed his burial, the long-awaited funeral of the legendary musician is finally taking place amid tears, music, and deep reflection on his immense contribution to Ghanaian music.

As early as 3:00 a.m., mourners clad predominantly in traditional black and red mourning attire had begun arriving at the funeral grounds. Long queues formed as grieving fans, colleagues, and sympathisers filed past the body of the late musician, many wailing openly and shedding tears for their beloved legend.

The funeral grounds was filled with people from all walks of life — the young and old, musicians, traditional rulers, and political figures. Leading a delegation from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) was the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, who attended on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama. He was joined by the NDC Ashanti Regional Chairman, Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, and several other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah announced a donation of GH¢50,000, made on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, to support the funeral arrangements of the late highlife legend.

Also present to pay his last respects was renowned Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, whose arrival at the Heroes Park drew attention from mourners as he joined the long list of prominent personalities honouring the late musician.

A deeply emotional moment occurred when Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, wife of the Abusuapanyin, Kofi Owusu, arrived at the funeral grounds. As she made her entrance, mourners spontaneously chanted her name, waved their hands, and expressed solidarity. Visibly overwhelmed, she was seen crying openly as security personnel gently ushered her to her seat.

The presence of Kofi Owusu, the Abusuapanyin of Daddy Lumba, further underscored the reconciliation that followed the legal impasse which had earlier stalled the burial.

Tight security was mounted around the venue, and the sheer number of mourners made it difficult for many to get close to the body of Daddy Lumba as officers worked to maintain order.

Traditional cultural performances, including Adowa and Kete, added colour and depth to the ceremony, reflecting the Ashanti heritage of the late musician and providing moments of solemn celebration.

In a moving tribute, legendary musician Nana Acheampong performed several of his classic songs alongside selected hits of Daddy Lumba, triggering loud sing-alongs and emotional responses from the crowd.

Background: Court Battles That Delayed the Burial

Daddy Lumba’s funeral was delayed following a legal battle initiated by members of his maternal family, who secured an injunction from the Accra High Court restraining the Abusuapanyin, Kofi Owusu, and other respondents from proceeding with burial arrangements.

The court also directed the funeral home not to release the body until the substantive issues were resolved. The dispute stemmed from claims that some family members had been sidelined in funeral planning, contrary to customary practice.

After weeks of mediation, legal processes, and interventions by traditional authorities, the matter was eventually resolved, clearing the way for the funeral to take place peacefully.

A Musical Giant and Family Man

Born in 1964, Daddy Lumba’s music career spanned over four decades, producing more than 30 albums and numerous timeless hits that shaped modern Ghanaian highlife music.

Beyond his public persona, the late musician was a devoted family man. He is survived by eleven children, who joined relatives, colleagues, and fans to bid him a final farewell.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa Fosu, nor members of her family and supporters were present at the funeral grounds.

As Ghana mourns one of its greatest musical legends, Daddy Lumba’s legacy lives on through his music, ensuring that his voice and influence will endure for generations to come.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi