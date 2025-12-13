Daddy Lumba’s Children Pay Final Respects

Some of the children of the late highlife icon in a somber mood

The children of late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, have arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to participate in his final funeral rites. Led by their elder brother, Calvin Fosu, the children paid their heartfelt respects as they walked pass the late music icon’s casket which laid in state.

The atmosphere at the stadium was heavy with emotion as the family members, visibly moved, took their turn to bid farewell to their father.

Thousands of mourners, fans, and well-wishers have gathered to honor the life and legacy of one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

Daddy Lumba, whose music spoke profoundly about love, life’s struggles, and hope, left an indelible mark on Ghanaian music. His children, by being present at the final rites, have shown their commitment to preserving and celebrating his enduring legacy.

The funeral ceremony continues, drawing dignitaries, fellow musicians, and members of the public, all eager to pay tribute to the legendary highlife icon.

Through his timeless music and the countless lives he touched, Daddy Lumba’s influence remains strong, ensuring that his memory will live on for generations to come.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi