Faith – The Supernatural Virtue Necessary for Salvation

Faith stands at the very heart of the Christian life – an indispensable, supernatural gift that anchors the believer to God and opens the pathway to salvation. Scripture consistently affirms that without faith, a meaningful relationship with God is impossible, and the promise of eternal life remains out of reach.

As the Bible plainly states, “Without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Hebrews 11:6).

In an age marked by uncertainty, doubt, and shifting moral foundations, Christians are reminded that authentic faith is not a mere religious sentiment but a profound, spiritual force that transforms lives and connects humanity to divine grace.

At its core, faith is a supernatural virtue infused by God into the human soul. It allows believers to assent to divine truths beyond the capacity of natural understanding. Saint Paul describes faith as “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1).

This definition points to a mystery: faith reaches into the invisible realm, enabling the believer to trust in spiritual realities that cannot be touched or measured. Jesus constantly invited His followers into this deeper dimension of trust, reminding them that even a small measure of faith carries extraordinary power. “If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you” (Matthew 17:20).

The necessity of faith for salvation flows from the very nature of God’s relationship with humanity. Salvation is a gift; it cannot be earned by human effort or moral achievement alone.

The Apostle Paul affirms this timeless truth: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8). Faith, therefore, is the divine doorway through which grace enters the soul. It is through faith that individuals accept Christ as Saviour, embrace His sacrifice, and receive the forgiveness that cleanses the heart. Without faith, the redemptive work of Christ remains a distant theological idea rather than a personal, life-changing reality.

Yet, faith is not merely intellectual assent or emotional inspiration; it is a living commitment that shapes behaviour and character. The Epistle of James forcefully underscores this point: “Faith without works is dead” (James 2:26).

Genuine faith expresses itself through obedience, charity, and perseverance. It compels believers to align their lives with God’s will, love their neighbours, and uphold justice and compassion. Faith is thus both an inward conviction and an outward manifestation. The supernatural virtue becomes visible through daily choices, sacrifices, and moral courage, which is the fruits of a heart anchored in God.

The Bible provides countless examples of men and women whose faith shaped salvation history. Abraham, revered as the father of faith, trusted God’s promise even when the evidence seemed impossible. “Abraham believed in God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness” (Romans 4:3).

Moses, by faith, confronted Pharaoh and led Israel out of bondage. The prophets, apostles, and early Christians all demonstrated faith that endured persecution, exile, and death. Their lives remind believers that faith is often tested; it grows stronger not in comfort but in adversity. The trials of life refine faith, helping Christians depend more deeply on God’s power than on their own strength.

In the ministry of Jesus, faith emerges as the decisive factor in His miracles. To the woman healed of her long-standing ailment, Jesus declared, “Daughter, your faith has made you well” (Mark 5:34).

To the blind men seeking sight, He said, “According to your faith let it be done to you” (Matthew 9:29). Time and again, Christ responded not merely to human need, but to human faith, which is an affirmation that faith accesses the supernatural intervention of God. This intimate relationship between faith and divine action underscores why faith remains essential for spiritual growth, healing, and ultimate salvation.

But faith also demands endurance. The Christian journey is not immune to disappointment and uncertainty. The Psalms are filled with honest cries of distress mixed with unwavering confidence in God’s faithfulness. “I would have fainted,” David confessed, “unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living” (Psalm 27:13).

Faith sustains the believer through the darkest valleys, assuring them that God remains present, trustworthy, and sovereign over all circumstances. Jesus reassured His followers that faith would be their shield against fear, declaring, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1).

In today’s world, characterised by rapid change, moral confusion, and deepening anxiety, the call to live by faith is more urgent than ever. Society’s shifting values often challenge Christian convictions, and many believers face pressure to compromise or abandon their principles.

Yet Scripture urges them to stand firm. “The just shall live by faith” (Romans 1:17). Faith empowers Christians to uphold truth, defend righteousness, and witness boldly to the Gospel even when the cultural climate grows hostile.

Moreover, faith nurtures hope – thus a hope not based on human optimism but rooted in the promises of God. It assures believers of God’s ultimate victory over evil and His unwavering commitment to redeeming creation.

Christ Himself linked faith with eternal hope, declaring, “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life” (John 3:36). Salvation is not simply a future event but a present transformation made possible through faith in Christ’s redemptive power.

Ultimately, faith is both a divine gift and a daily decision. It must be protected, nourished, and exercised. Paul instructs believers to take up “the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked” (Ephesians 6:16). In this way, faith becomes not only a virtue but a defence – a spiritual armour against doubt, temptation, and despair.

For Christians everywhere, the message remains clear: faith is the lifeline to God, the key to spiritual victory, and the supernatural virtue necessary for salvation. It is through faith that believers encounter God’s grace, experience His power, and move steadily toward the eternal promise prepared for all who trust in Him. As Jesus Himself proclaimed, “Only believe” (Mark 5:36).

By Adelina Fosua Adutwumwaa