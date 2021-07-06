TiC Honoured At Spotlight Awards

Tic

Veteran hiplife artiste, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, popularly known as TiC, has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the development of the Ghanaian music industry at the maiden edition of Spotlight Awards Africa.

TiC, who has carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian music industry as one of the celebrated veteran hiplife music icons, was given the coveted hiplife honours for exporting Ghana music to Europe, Africa and other continents.

He was among a number of personalities who were honoured at the event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Spotlight Awards Africa is an innovative award scheme created to reward, celebrate and encourage young enterprising youth with exceptional skills and are making an impact across Africa.

TiC’s award was presented to him at the ceremony by Rev. Dr. Abbeam Danso, founder God’s Solution Centre (GSC) and Abbeam Institute of Technology.

The citation in his honour read, “This citation is in recognition of your outstanding contribution to Ghana’s arts and entertainment industry.”

It further added that, “We appreciate you for your legendary and exemplary role in mentoring many young people within your sphere of influence.”

After receiving the award, TiC expressed his appreciation to the organisers for honouring him with such an honour, and promised to continuously support Ghanaian music.

He said, “I feel so honoured. I thank the Almighty God for giving me strength and I thank all those who have supported me in diverse ways to get this far.”

TiC began his music career while a secondary school student in Accra in 1997 with a group called Natty Strangers along with his best friend Bessem Bikhazi (famously known as Cold Sweat).

TiC in 1999 released his maiden solo album, ‘Philomena’, which became an instant hit on the music scene.

‘Menka Bio’, a single from TiC’s third album, ‘Masem’, topped the Ghana music chart for 22 consecutive weeks in 2002-2003, which was a record at the time.

The launch of his fourth album, ‘Wope’, was one of the largest ever in Ghana.

It was groundbreaking for the hiplife album which featured international stars such as Freddy Meiway from Côte d’Ivoire on the title track and Tony Tetuila of Nigeria on ‘Fefe n’efe’, which sampled Fela Kuti.

His fifth album, ‘Accra Connection’ featured Sway Da Safo, Rhian Benson, D’Banj, and JJC.

In 2018, TiC dropped a new single named ‘Kwani Kwani’ (Part 2) featuring Kuami Eugene.

TiC has performed internationally, alongside artistes such as 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Kanda Bongo Man, and Buju Banton.

By George Clifford Owusu