Da Prince Gh Drops ‘You Deserve It All’

Da Prince Gh

One of Ghana’s prolific and versatile gospel artistes, Da Prince Gh, who is also a pastor at the Zion Princes Church in Accra, has released his much anticipated new single titled ‘You Deserve It All’ ahead of his third album, ‘Amazing’ to be released soon.

The song, which was officially released on July 1, 2021, is speedily winning the hearts of many music lovers due to its great inspirational lyrical content, fantastic production and its classic video.

Produced by Barak of Barak Nation Productions, with Philip Acquah and Dominic Quarchie both of Patch Bay Band playing bass and lead guitar respectively, ‘You Deserve It All’ is a contemporary gospel praise song fused with typical Ghanaian hi-life notes, giving it an irresistibly anointed groove that instantly raptures listeners into praise and worship moods with dancing.

He is optimistic that the release of his new inspirational single would register his name on the music arena again and give him the needed recognition to evangelise the word of God through his songs.

Born Solomon Leonard Baidoo, Da Prince Gh said his name Da Prince means best, first, head, author, leader and captain, adding that he decided to use his songs to promote the teaching of Christ as well as expressed his deepest gratitude to Him for victory, abundance grace and blessings that He had given him.

Da Prince, who is the head pastor of Zion Princes Church, has two albums in his music career which includes, ‘I Am Rich’ and ‘East To West’, which are currently available on online music platforms; Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Itunes among others.

He is the only gospel artiste who featured Castro Underfire on his evergreen record titled ‘Aforebor’ which is on his second album titled ‘East To West’.

In this interview, Da Prince Gh says he dedicates his new single to all the ardent fans of the late Castro who before his demise promised to do more with him for Christ.

According to him, Castro would have wished all of his fans saved, and this is the time.