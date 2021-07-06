Smart LG Refrigerator Improves Food Hygiene

WORLD leading electronics brand, LG Electronics, in line with its dedication to consistently bring convenience-enhancing features to consumers, launched the Home Bar and the InstaView Door-in-Door – a power-saving refrigerator with improved food hygiene management features.

The newly-launched refrigerator, which comes with an inverter linear compressor to boost overall energy efficiency and performance, also delivers smarter culinary life for users.

Adding to an already comprehensive list of features, these new kitchen appliance models demonstrate LG’s commitment to giving consumers more choice and helping them to live their best hygienic, culinary lives as the new refrigerator uses the power of light to improve health and hygiene.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with UVnano utilizes ultraviolet LED light technology to remove up to 99.99 per cent of bacteria and viruses.

Featuring linear cooling and door cooling, the InstaView creates optimal conditions for fresher food.

Linear cooling minimizes temperature fluctuations which is the primary culprit of food spoilage and for more precise control, while door cooling evenly cools the entire refrigerator by distributing powerful airflow from strategically placed vents.

The unique “Smart Inverter” technology at the heart of LG NeoChef microwave takes the guesswork out of microwaving by delivering precise power for consistent cooking, reheating and defrosting.

Unlike ordinary microwaves that alternate blasts of full power or no power until the timer goes off, the LG NeoChef uses precise, variable power control between 300 to 1,200 watts to evenly cook or defrost food – helping to eliminate dreaded cold centers and overcooked edges.

Plus, its humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off the microwave to help prevent the over or under cooking of meals.

According to the General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, West African Operations, Mr. Brian Kang, “LG’s iconic InstaView Door-in-Door technology helps to minimize cold air losses and extends food freshness.

“The LG InstaView panel illuminates the interior of the refrigerator with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass so users can see inside without opening the door, while door-in-door technology helps organize everyday favorites for quick and easy access to often-used items without having to open the entire refrigerator.”

It also allows for creative uses, such as yogurt making, melting chocolate or butter and dough proofing. The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean Coating inside NeoChef eliminates 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria with just three wipes.

“For many families, the kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in the house, and a place where they often find their hands tied. Now consumers have even more convenience in their homes, all just by using the Wi-Fi-enabled features directly on the refrigerator, connecting on their mobile phone via LG ThinQ App. If the kitchen’s the heart of the home, LG smart refrigerators with ThinQ are the hub of the family!”, he stressed.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio