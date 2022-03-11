Tiger Woods Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Tiger Woods

Famed golfer, Tiger Woods, has been inducted into Golf Hall of Fame. He was joined by his family for the grand honour. Wearing red just like her father, Sam Woods shined bright while introducing her father, Tiger, for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The older of Tiger Woods’ two children cracked jokes, and was unbroken when talking about difficult times she shared with her father. “About a year ago, you were stuck in a hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows and one of the scariest moments of your life and ours,” the 14-year-old Sam said, referring to her father’s single-car accident last February that nearly took his life. “We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet.

“This is why you deserve this; because you’re a fighter.”

Some 44 years after shuffling on to the stage of “The Mike Douglas Show” as a two-year-old and entertaining Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart and the host, by hitting golf balls into a net and hitting a few putts, Tiger Woods proudly walked to the podium at PGA Tour headquarters for his rightful induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.