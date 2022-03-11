Lebanese Group Offers 13 Scholarships

Maher Kheir (3rd L), officials of the school, a member of the Lebanese Community and the students

The Lebanese Community in Ghana have reiterated their commitment to promoting education by awarding scholarships to thirteeen (13) brilliant students at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana, Legon.

This is the ninth consecutive edition of the scholarship awarded to the faculty since its introduction in 2013 under the Lebanese Scholarship Programme.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador, Provost of the College of Humanities, Director of Public Affairs, Dean of the Law Faculty and representatives from the Lebanese Community.

Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, Maher Kheir, explained that Ghana has been a second home for many Lebanese who continue to enjoy the peace and stability here.

As such, the scholarship is part of many ways to give back to the Ghanaian people in pursuit of mutual socio-economic development.

“It is our desire to contribute to the future we want to see. It is inspired by the Lebanese spirit, which promotes mutual development.

“The Lebanese Community who are an essential part of the Ghanaian social fabric feel strongly involved in promoting education. As such, we’re here to award 13 brilliant students who will rise to the top of Ghana’s legal enterprise in the near future,” he said.

Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori, commended the various initiatives by Lebanese residents in Ghana.

“We are hopeful that the Lebanese people will continue to support our students for a long time as we walk the path of common development,” he said.

Dean of the Law Faculty, Professor Raymond Atuguba, noted that the scholarship has strengthened the fraternal relations between Ghana and Lebanon.

He stated that such collaborations between nations were necessary in the pursuit of mutual development, especially at this time of human history.

One of the beneficiaries, Ohenewaa Asantewaa, thanked the sponsors for the gesture.

By Kofi Aduonum