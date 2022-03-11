Moesha Boduong Deletes Instagram Photos…After Sandra Ankobiah Brouhaha

Moesha Boduong has deleted all her photos on Instagram, leaving her page looking blank to her large followers.

This happened about two weeks after celebrity lawyer, and her friend Sandra Ankobiah, asked her to take a break from social media and seek help. Early March, Moesha who has given her life to Jesus Christ confessed to spreading rumours about Sandra.

“Sandra, I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs, and I also heard it from people and I never said it to make you look bad, everyone talks about everyone in our industry,” she wrote in a comment under Sandra’s post on Instagram.

In the same comment, she dropped a prophecy for Sandra Ankobiah, that she will marry her uncle. She also added that Sandra will go back to her law practice, and she will support Sandra to defend prisoners because both of them allegedly have one thing in common, which is dating men for money.

Moesha faced a lot of backlash from some celebrities about some of the things she said during her confession.

But Sandra, in her response to one of the comments, only urged Moesha to get off the internet and seek proper help.

Two weeks after Sandra’s advice, she has deleted all her photos on Instagram. She didn’t state her reasons but many believe it could be coming from Sandra’s advice.

Meanwhile, this is the second time she has deleted her photos from Instagram. The first one was after she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

By Francis Addo