Court Connected ADR Week Set For March 14-18

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, has declared Monday, March 14, 2022 to March 18, 2022, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week for the legal year.

This year’s ADR Week which is under the theme ‘Making Our Courts User Friendly Through the Use of ADR’, is to reduce the backlog of cases at the 131 participating courts across the country.

The participating courts will within the 5-day period devote the whole week for settlement of court cases with alternative dispute resolution across the country.

A statement signed by the National ADR Coordinator, Joyce Adjoa Namoale, encouraged the Bar, media and the public to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this Legal Year term’s ADR week a successful one.

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has been adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process Dubbed “Court-Connected ADR”.

The aim of this programme is to ensure that access to justice in Ghana is made easier, cheaper, non-adversarial, expeditious and flexible to all, particularly the poor and vulnerable in society.

Pursuant to this, the Chief Justice in a policy directive on the Court-Connected ADR Programme, has instituted an ADR Week in every Legal Year Term, to give parties the opportunity to settle their cases through mediation and to run programmes and activities to create awareness on the availability of ADR as a compliment to the adjudication process in the Courts.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak