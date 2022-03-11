‘League Far From Over’

Kassim Mingle

THE ONGOING Premier League is far from over, according to head trainer of Bechem United, Kassim Ocansey Mingle.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has taken a commanding lead on the summit of the log, with some sports fans declaring that the league is over.

But Coach Kassim Mingle has stated emphatically that it is never true that the Porcupine Warriors are home and dry with the league.

According to him, the second round of the league season had just started; therefore nobody could claim the league title right now.

“We have a lot of matches to play, and per my calculations, we have 15 games to go, which is 45 points, so the league is not over yet,” he said.

Kassim Mingle stated that Bechem United has not given up hopes yet of overtaking Kotoko and winning the precious league trophy.

Meanwhile, Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, insists Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, deserves a national team call up.

Danlad, he said, has proven beyond every reasonable doubt, with his performances in the league, that he should be part of the Black Stars.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi