TikTok Star Jackline Mensah Makes Feature Film Debut In ‘The Men We Love’?

TikTok star, Jackline Mensah makes her feature film debut in “The Men We Love” set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14 at Silverbird Cinemas Friday at the Accra.

For Jackline the transition from social media to mainstream is a dream come true.

The new film, by Yvonne Nelson’s YN productions, has been tagged as Val’s day present to all lovers duEntertainment ring the love season.

Jackline who is known for her funny TikTok videos has been recruited for the new film, put up an awe-inspiring performance alongside other great actors such as Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson, James Gardiner, Regina Van-Helvert, Kofi Adjorlolo, Michelle Diamond aka Michy, Angela Bamford, Comedian Hogan and a host of others.

From the Volta Region of Ghana, she rose to fame after posting videos of herself mimicking Ghanaian celebrities including the controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale.

Her near perfection in mimicking the stars has drawn her a huge following on Tik-Tok and Instagram.

She subsequently became the first Ghanaian to reach 1 million followers with a verified profile.

She has since gone on to be a brand influencer, leading promotions for major brands. Gradually, she has endeared herself to the mainstream film industry and is now being featured alongside the big names there.