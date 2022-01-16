4 Highway Robbers Grabbed At Kpando

The Police have arrested four suspected highway robbers who have been terrorizing passengers and motorists on Kpando to Agbenoxoe highway in the Volta Region.

According to reports available to DGN Online, the Kpando Divisional Police in an intelligence-led operation over the weekend, arrested the suspects on the Kpando-Agbenoxoe highway when they were attacking some passengers and motorists.

The four, arrested from their respective hideouts at Gbefi Weme were identified as; Zakari Amadu, 24, Badu Seidu, 26, Usmanu Mohammed, 37, and Aljuma Jalo, 36.

The Police managed to retrieve; one shotgun, six live BB cartridges, 15 assorted mobile phones, industrial cutter, screw driver, and truncheon from the suspects.

According to the Police, preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were invited from another region to engage in the robbery.

Meanwhile, the Special Anti-robbery team is still pursuing four other accomplices currently on the run, as the main suspects are in custody assisting the investigation and will be processed for court.

The Police, however, appeal to the Public and the Passengers who fell victim to the robbery to kindly visit the Kpando Divisional police to assist in further investigation.

– BY Daniel Bampoe