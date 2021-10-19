Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaked

Tiwa Savage

A sex tape in circulation on social media since Monday night is being speculated to be that of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

Early October, Tiwa herself, came out to announce she was being blackmailed by an unknown person over a sex video featuring her and her lover.

In an interview with American presenter, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, she said her man is going crazy about the video but she is not going to pay a dime for it.

“Yesterday, I was leaving a radio station and I was in my car when my road manager sent me a message. She said I should check my phone. I checked it and there was a video, and I was just like, ‘Wow!’

“I asked him where he got it from and he said he received it about 20 minutes earlier. The video was sent to him and it is a tape of me and the person I am dating right now. The first thing I did after I got off the phone was that I sent it to my manager and asked what we should do,” she said in that interview.

It is barely two weeks since she made the revelation.

On Monday night a sex tape of women resembling Tiwa Savage popped up online.

It has not been confirmed yet if the woman in the viral video is Tiwa Savage but the striking resemblance got many thinking it is her.

She has since been trending with most women registering their displeasure with the person who leaked the tape and those happily sharing it.