Tobbin Foundation Supports Persons with Complicated Ailments

Harriet Asante – Executive Director of SATF

The Samuel Amo Tobbin (SAT) Foundation has supported over 59 persons with complicated ailments.

The ailments included support for cardio cases, cancers (Breast cancer, prostate, eye cancer), diabetes, Spinal injury, Artificial prosthesis, hip replacement, fibroids, Umbilical hernia, hernia, kidney cases, Radiotherapies, dialysis, accident cases, plastic surgeries, glaucoma, Brain tumours and others.

Executive Director of SAT Foundation, Harriet Asante, made this known at the 5th beneficiaries’ thanksgiving service in Accra.

She indicated that the thanksgiving services started five years ago, when the beneficiaries appealed to them to create a platform to thank God and benefactor Samuel Amo Tobbin since he has done so much for them.

She further said that 600 widows, aged and the retired officers of the Church of Pentecost were given monthly support to the tune of GH¢1,079,927.50.

Mrs. Asante further stated that, the SAT Foundation have also supported over 46 brilliant but needy students with scholarship scheme.

“We have 95% tertiary students and 5 % prospectus support for SHS and fees for JHS and primary school with a little over GH¢94,079.92,” she added.

She said the Foundation also supported 34 persons with capital for business to the tune of GH¢53,685.00.

The beneficiaries at the event had some thanks giving messages and testimonies to share

“I don’t know what I would have done without the monthly stipend Elder Tobbin and his Foundation gives. I am a diabetic patient and rely on this money anytime I have to go the hospital for check-up,” Regina Akua Sey, a beneficiary stated.

“The monthly allowance I receive is what I use to supplement my feeding” Madam Mensah.

“My children don’t seem to care of me. They don’t send me money for my upkeep. The monthly grant support is the main source of income for me. If it had not been this money, I would have been dead by now’’ Kofi Amentor another beneficiary said.

By Hudda Bala Abdul Manan