Togbe Ghana, Hope Source Foundation Support The Needy

A scene from the event

GHANAIAN ARTISTE, David Kumordzie, popularly known as Togbe Ghana, in partnership with Hope Source Foundation, on Easter Sunday, brought entertainment to the doorsteps of underprivileged children at the Centre For National Culture (Arts Centre) in Accra.

The artiste held a day-long funfair for the children to engage in different activities of fun. The function was meant to educate the children, inspire them and also put smiles on their faces. The children were served good food, and enjoyed themselves, dancing to all manner of music.

The programme started at 10am, and in attendance were hundreds of street hawkers and children. It was indeed an exciting moment for the children, as Togbe Ghana and his partners, dished out free nose masks, T-shirts and drinks to the children.

Togbe Ghana together with his partners, Mondo4Africa and Hope Source Foundation, have in the past, hosted a number of events, including cleanup exercises at Teshie beach, Prampram beach, Jamestown beach, Labadi beach, Tawala beach, Village beach and many others.

Togbe Ghana said that, the event was organised, not only to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged, but also, to make them feel themselves, as being a part of the society.

He expressed gratitude to Mondo4Africa and Hope Source Foundation, for patronising the event, and hoped that in subsequent years, the event would be extended to other under-privileged communities. He also appealed to individuals and organisations, to support the cleanup exercises he was engaged in, and to help in keeping the city clean.