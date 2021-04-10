Mr. Drew Drops Album Soon

Mr. Drew

Talented afrobeat artiste, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known in showbiz as Mr. Drew, is set to release his first 15-track album, titled ‘Alpha’, in June this year.

Mr. Drew featured some celebrated local artistes, such as Seyi Shay, Kwabena Kwabena and Victor AD, on the new album, which has a number of inspiring danceable songs.

It is a compilation of soul-touching melodies, and a couple of danceable tunes.

BEATWAVES gathered that, when the new album is released, it will further establish him on the music scene, as a consistent hit maker.

The yet-to-be-released album, when released, will rub shoulders with those already on the market, as well as meet the demands of Ghanaian music lovers, as well as all his fans.

Mr. Drew, who has been actively involved in music-making for a number of years now, has enjoyed tremendous commercial success, since collaborating with some of the biggest musical names in the music industry, such as Sarkodie and a host of others.

He was nominated for five awards, namely, Best Collaboration of the Year, Breakthrough Act of the Year, Afrobeats/Pop Song of the Year, Song of the Year, Hip-life Song of the Year at the just-ended 3Music Awards, which he won.

He said, after receiving the award that, he and his team did not know they were going to win the award, but had faith.

“My team and I didn’t know we were going to win, but we had faith that our work was going to speak for itself,” he said.