Ras Kuuku Sure Of Winning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

Ras Kuuku

Popular Reggae/Dancehall Artiste, Ras Kuuku, has made it clear that nothing can stand in his way from winning the reggae/dancehall artiste of the year award, twice in a row.

The dancehall artiste, who has a number of hit songs to his credit, believes that he has greatly contributed to the development of the music industry, and is therefore worthy of the award.

According to him, he stands a good chance of winning the award, because he has worked very hard to register his presence on the music scene, and therefore deserves to be awarded the reggae/dancehall artiste of the year.

Ras Kuuku is in competition with musicians like, Epixode, Samini, Kaphun and Larruso, for this much coveted award.

Last year, he won the VGMA reggae/dancehall artiste of the year award, at a time when dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, were serving an indefinite ban.

His critics claimed he did not deserve the award, arguing that the category award would have gone to either Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy, had it not been for their VGMA ban.

Ras Kuuku expressed optimism that he would retain the award, and also capture the reggae/dancehall song of the year award, into the bargain, with his song, ‘Gyidie’

“I pray that I win; because this is about voting, and about the work too,” he said.

Many people, including industry players, are clamouring for Ras Kuuku to win the reggae/dancehall artiste of the year award.

They believe that his hard work in the industry during the year under review, will earn him the award.

In a statement, Ras Kuuku urged music fans, dancehall music lovers, as well as all his fans, to vote massively for him, to enable him win the two awards, especially that of reggae/dancehall artiste of the year.

Some radio presenters, who have had the opportunity of working with him, believe that, Kuuku has worked harder than his counterparts, during the year under review, and therefore deserves to be declared winner.

According to them, he has been very active in the dancehall music scene for the past decade, and has a number of award-winning inspirational songs to his credit.