Togbe Ghana Promotes Tourism With Visit Ghana Album

Togbe Ghana

Ghanaian afrobeat artiste David Kumordzie, popularly known as Togbe Ghana,has officially released his latest reggae single titled ‘Fix The Country’.

The song, which is said to be quite different from songs the afrobeat artiste has released, will surely take over playlists on the music scene in the coming weeks.

The afrobeat artiste, as part of efforts to promote the song, will today, December 2,hold a listening party inside Madina Rawlings Circle Kakraba Pub from 7pm to 12 midnight.

He will be putting up a dazzling performance at the listening party, which is expected to attract a number of music stakeholders.

In the song, Togbe Ghana, who is also the CEO of Let’s Go Clean the Beach and Recycling Project, talks about the economic hardship in Ghana.

The song criticised selfish leaders and traders whose activities continue to undermine the progress of the society. He also urged Ghanaians to come together and work as a team to move thecountry forward.

Produced by Togbe Ghana Records, with Quick Action as the sound engineer, ‘Fix The Country’ is a single off his anticipated second album titled Visit Ghana to be released inDecember 2022.

He explained that he had worked tirelessly on the song which has all the qualities to meet the demand of music lovers in Ghana. It is also a party song fit for all occasions.

The song is aimed at reaching people of all ages, and it is currently available on YouTube and other digital music platforms for download.

By George Clifford Owusu