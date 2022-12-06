Jollof And Afrobeat Festival Held

King Ayisoba

The maiden Jollof and Afrobeat festival took place at the Page Centre last Saturday, and it was a thrill for those in attendance.

Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba, Article Wan, Kurl Songx, J Derobie, DJ Azonto, among others delivered electrifying performances to entertain fans.

The musical performances were preceded by an exhibition of arts and culture, and attendees were given a taste of a variety of Ghanaian jollof rice from different vendors.

According to the organisers, there are plans set in place to grow the Jollof and Afrobeat Festival into a global event that can be held annually in different countries all over the world such as Spain, Portugal, and others.