header ad banner
What's New

Jollof And Afrobeat Festival Held

December 6, 2022

King Ayisoba

 

The maiden Jollof and Afrobeat festival took place at the Page Centre last Saturday, and it was a thrill for those in attendance.

Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba, Article Wan, Kurl Songx, J Derobie, DJ Azonto, among others delivered electrifying performances to entertain fans.

The musical performances were preceded by an exhibition of arts and culture, and attendees were given a taste of a variety of Ghanaian jollof rice from different vendors.

According to the organisers, there are plans set in place to grow the Jollof and Afrobeat Festival into a global event that can be held annually in different countries all over the world such as Spain, Portugal, and others.

 

Tags: , , ,